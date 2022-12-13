Centre gets notice over extension to ED Director

New Delhi, December 12
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and others on Congress leader Jaya Thakur’s petition challenging the third extension of tenure given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai asked the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission and the ED Director to respond in six weeks to Thakur’s petition, which accused the Central Government of destroying the “basic structure” of democracy by “misusing” enforcement agencies against its political opponents.
She alleged that repeated extensions given to certain bureaucrats were destroying the democratic process of the country.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had, on November 17, extended Mishra’s tenure as the ED Director till November 18, 2023.
