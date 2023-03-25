Centre hikes DA for employees, pensioners by 4%

PTI

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Friday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4% from 38% to 42% to benefit 47.58 lakh Central employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. TNS

World Bank president nominee Banga tests Covid +ve

Washington: US nominee for World Bank president, Ajay Banga, has tested positive for Covid-19 following which the meetings scheduled during his two-day visit to India have been cancelled.