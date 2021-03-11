Centre implementing infra projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in northeast: Nirmala Sitharaman

Guwahati, May 29
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast.
Addressing the ‘Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence’ conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.
“We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast,” Sitharaman said.
The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of Rs 58,000 crore, she added.
“There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore,” the finance minister said.
She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal Army helicopter locates site where plane carrying 22, including 4 Indians, possibly crashed
Airplane was located after pilot’s phone was tracked through...
Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police
Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and childre...
IPL 2022 Final: High flying Gujarat Titans eye maiden title against confident Rajasthan Royals
There is very little to separate between Gujarat and Rajasth...
Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date
Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...
'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory
The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...