Centre launches Sujlam 2 for greywater management

New Delhi, March 22
On the occasion of World Water Day, the central government on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign for greywater management.
Called Sujlam 2, the campaign will focus on creation of community and institutional greywater management assets.
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said greywater, if treated properly can be used in several ways like for farming and gardening.
"If this water is left untreated then it can also cause diseases. Hence, in view of providing water security to people, under the Jal Jeevan mission, the greywater plan is being made an integral part of the village action plan. We are launching Sujlam 2 which focuses on creation of community and institutional greywater management assets," he said in a video message after launching the campaign.
"Our Panchayati Raj groups would ensure that greywater management is done with soak pits which can also be extended to anganwadis, religious institutions," he added.
Shekhawat appealed to all stakeholders to become part of the campaign to make it a success.
He said specific guidelines have been issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry on the project.
Greywater is relatively clean water generated from kitchen, bathroom, laundry, etc.
