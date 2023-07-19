Centre notifies appointment of four new chief justices of HCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 19

The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of chief justices of high courts of Kerala, Orissa, Telangana and Gujarat.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal took to Twitter to announce it this evening.

Gujarat High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashish J Desai has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court while Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court will be the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Karnataka High Court judge Justice Alok Aradhe has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court while Orissa High Court judge Subhasis Talapatra will be the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court after the retirement of present Chief Justice S Muralidhar on August 7.

On July 5, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjeev Khanna had recommended these appointments.

The Government has also notified the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Telangana High Court.

