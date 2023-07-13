Centre notifies appointment of two SC judges

New Delhi, July 12
The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of Telangana HC Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala HC Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as the judges of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the SC Collegium recommended transfer of three HC judges – one each from the HCs of Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad. Those recommended to be transferred were Justice Manoj Bajaj, Justice Gaurang Kanth and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi
In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...