Centre notifies appointment of two SC judges

New Delhi, July 12

The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of Telangana HC Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala HC Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as the judges of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the SC Collegium recommended transfer of three HC judges – one each from the HCs of Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad. Those recommended to be transferred were Justice Manoj Bajaj, Justice Gaurang Kanth and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh.

