Centre notifies transfer of 3 High Court judges

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 15

Three days after the SC Collegium, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, recommended their shifting “for better administration of justice”, the Centre on Saturday notified the transfer of three High Court judges — one each from the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and Allahabad.

Those shifted Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Allahabad High Court

Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court to the Kerala High Court

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal took to Twitter to announce it. Those transferred are Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Allahabad High Court; Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court; and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court to the Kerala High Court.

Rejecting their individual requests to allow them to continue at their parent High Court or be transferred to neighbouring states of their choice, the Collegium had on Wednesday recommended transferring the three judges.

While Justice Bajaj had made a request to allow him to continue to function at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Kanth sought a transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, or to some other neighbouring state and Justice Singh wanted to be transferred to states close to Uttar Pradesh such as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh.

However, in separate resolutions adopted at a meeting on Wednesday, the five-member Collegium – which also included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant — did not find any merit in their requests.

#Justice DY Chandrachud