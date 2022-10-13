Centre okays Rs 4,500 cr container terminal project at Gujarat port

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

The Union Cabinet today approved the construction of a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, in poll-bound Gujarat under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 4,539.84 crore.

“The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire, while common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The minister said that during the concession period of 30 years, the concessionaire would have the liberty to handle vessels up to 18-metre draught by deepening/widening its approach channel, berth pocket and turning circle.

Deendayal Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the west coast in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

The project is proposed to be developed on the Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis by a private developer.

bonus for rly staff

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to a proposal for paying productivity-linked bonus (PLB) of Rs 1,832 crore to 11.27 lakh railway employees for 2021-22, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur. "The maximum amount payable per eligible employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days," the minister said.

