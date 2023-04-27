Centre okays medical device policy

New Delhi, April 26

The government today approved and adopted the comprehensive National Medical Device Policy, 2023, to transform India into a global hub of medical devices by 2047, with focus on “Make in India” to reduce India’s dependence on import.

Announcing the decision taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the policy was aimed at jacking up India’s share in the global medical device market from the current 1.5 per cent to 12 per cent in the next 25 years. “The policy is expected to help the medical device sector grow from the present $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030,” the minister said. Noting that the Indian medical device sector’s contribution had become even more critical in the fight against the global Covid pandemic, Mandaviya said the country had shown grit in large-scale production of medical devices and diagnostic kits.

The policy is expected to provide the required support and directions to strengthen the medical device industry into a competitive, self-reliant, resilient and innovative industry, he said. — TNS

nod to 157 govt nursing colleges

The Cabinet has approved Rs 1,570 crore for setting up 157 government nursing colleges. Of these, three are in Punjab, one in Haryana, three in Himachal Pradesh and seven in J&K