Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call

Satya Prakash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Amid rising concern over hate speech, the Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it intended to amend the law to deal with the menace.

“We are contemplating a separate amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code. That is the stand of the Union of India. The views of the stakeholders have been sought regarding amendments to the criminal laws,” Additional Solicitor General of India KM Nataraj told a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph while hearing petitions against hate speech.

However, terming it a legislative process, the Bench – which also included Justice BV Nagarathna – said ultimately it was for Parliament to decide.

With regard to the media, Nataraj said TV channels were following self-regulation and unless something serious affecting the national interest or security happened, the Centre would not step in.

Recording the Centre’s stand on the issue, the Bench issued notice on an application seeking to make all states as parties to the case.

The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels conducted their debates and pulled up News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) for failing to ensure absence of bias.

“Everything is driven by TRP. TV Channels are competing against each other. They sensationalise things, serve an agenda. You create divisions in society because of the visual element. The visual medium can influence you much more than a newspaper,” said Justice Joseph as he wondered if Indian audience was mature enough to watch such content.

“If the anchors of TV program are themselves part of the problem then what can be done? NBSDA should not be biased. How many times have you taken off anchors?” Justice Joseph asked the NBSDA counsel.

Some of the petitions were against ‘UPSC Jihad’ programme of Sudarshan News TV, while others highlighted ‘Corona jihad’ attributed to Tablighi Jamaat and the alleged hate speeches made against minorities at Dharam Sansads.

#supreme court