Centre pushes for improving medical care of workers through ESIC hospitals

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 24

The Centre's push for welfare of the country's labour force includes focus on improving medical care of workers through Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals run by the state governments and integration of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The issue will also be discussed during a two-day conference of labour ministers of the states and UTs in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), beginning on Thursday, and will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre's overarching pro-worker plan is on expansion and improvement in the service delivery mechanism of ESIC hospitals and other administrative cogs.

To this effect, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav called upon all stake-holders for an "all hands on deck" approach at a recent two-day ESIC "Chintan Shivir" held in Surajkund in Haryana.

The Union labour ministry has mounted a drive for expansion of ESI scheme and convergence with PMJAY in all the 744 districts in the country by December 2022.

The ESIC will explore possibilities for developing health facilities and medical colleges in "aspirational districts" to boot.

This expansion will take into consideration the increased beneficiary base, post implementation of social security code.

As a novelty, centres of excellence for occupational health will be set up to promote indigenous research on occupational diseases in India.

The ministry is mindful of the need to revise norms for the sanctioning of new dispensaries and hospitals keeping in consideration the latest technological advancements and future beneficiaries.

The government's thrust is on ESI Hospitals working in a time-bound manner for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission compliance and adoption.

Besides, mechanisms for better utilisation of underutilised hospitals and services including recruitment and retention of clinical staff and access to facilities for the beneficiaries are on the anvil.