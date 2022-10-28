Centre rushes team as Kerala reports Avian flu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday deployed a high-level team to Kerala after confirmation of the Avian influenza outbreak in Alappuzha, where close to 20,000 birds are to be culled as part of containment measures. The central team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit a report with immediate recommendations for prevention and control.

Impact on people Avian influenza is caused by infection with Type A virus that affects wild aquatic birds, domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

It doesn’t infect humans normally, but sporadic human infection with viruses (types H5, H7 H9) have occurred.

Infected birds shed virus through saliva, mucous and feces. The virus can affect human beings through eyes, nose or mouth.

The seven-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi; the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi; the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai; and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The team is headed by Dr Rajesh Kedamani from the regional office of the Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru. The team will also assist the state health departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza being reported by the state.

Avian flu was confirmed today in ducks in Alappuzha, where district authorities began culling operations in the Vazhuthanam ward of Haripad Municipality. The outbreak was confirmed after samples were tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

Starting Saturday, birds in the residential area located a km from Alappuzha, would be culled, district authorities said in a statement.

#Kerala