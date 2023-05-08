 Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance : The Tribune India

Manipur Riots

Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance

23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule

Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance

Security personnel during a rescue operation in Manipur. ANI



New Delhi/Imphal, May 7

Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of the Army, which pressed into service drones and helicopters for heightened surveillance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur that witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the past few days.

The past 24 hours witnessed a higher movement of UAVs and Army helicopters within the Imphal Valley. A total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now and moved to special camps.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who chaired an all-party meet on Saturday, said it was decided to set up peace committees in every Assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives were implemented at the grassroots level. Appealing to the warring groups in the state to maintain calm and help administration in restoring peace, the Centre today said it was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said the Centre was not adamant when it came to people’s welfare. He cited the example of rollback of three farm laws. “Please come forward to resolve the issues in a peaceful manner… We should all exercise restraint and resolve the issues through talks, not violence,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the voters of Manipur were feeling “grossly betrayed” just a year after electing the BJP to power and called for the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Meanwhile, people were seen coming out in large numbers to buy essentials during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-hit Churachandpur town.

The Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march through the town as soon as the curfew relaxation ended at 10 am. In all, some 120-125 Army columns have been deployed across the state. Several states, including Maharashtra, operated special flights to pull out their residents from the riot-hit areas.

“A total of 23,000 civilians have been shifted to safe shelters as the Army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its ‘firm control’,” an official said. The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur situation, including the one filed by a BJP MLA challenging the HC order on the issue of ST status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence. — TNS/Agencies

Minister’s appeal to warring groups

We should exercise restraint and resolve the issues through talks, not violence. We are ready for talks with all stakeholders. G Kishan Reddy, union minister for development of ne region

Peace panels mulled

  • Manipur CM chaired an all-party meeting on the situation
  • Said peace panels would be set up in all Assembly segments

