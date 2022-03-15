Centre seeks Parliament nod for Rs1.58 lakh cr extra spending

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The government on Monday sought the approval of Parliament for gross additional spending of Rs 1.58 lakh crore, including Rs 15,000 crore for fertiliser subsidy.

Of the total expenditure, net additional spending would amount to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore, including the money for fertiliser subsidy.

The proposals in the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha today involve net cash outgo of more than Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries or through enhanced receipts to over Rs 50,946 crore.

The money sought for fertiliser subsidy payment is Rs 14,902 crore.

Another Rs 4,950 crore has been sought for capital infusion in the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and for the recapitalisation of general insurance companies in the public sector.

The four general insurance companies in the government sector include New India Assurance Company, National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL), United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance.

The document also seeks an additional expenditure of more than Rs 1,028 crore to pay pension and cover retirement benefits to defence personnel besides asking for money to recapitalise Regional Rural Banks.

Under the head of meeting expenditure on account of additional transfer to the GST Compensation Fund, the government has asked for parliamentary approval for extra spending of Rs 8,141.76 crore and another Rs 150.99 crore for additional transfer to GST Compensation Fund for UTs.

Mammoth Subsidy

Government’s fertiliser subsidy reached a record Rs1,38,500 crore in 2020-21 with majority spent on urea (Rs99,500 crore) and Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers (Rs39,000 crore). For 2022-23, the Centre's total expenditure of is pegged at Rs 39.45 lakh crore — 13.3% over budget estimate.