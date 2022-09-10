Centre-State Science Conclave starts today

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday via video-conferencing. The two-day event is being organised in Ahmedabad. TNS
President Murmu meets IMF Director
New Delhi: Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu. Murmu said multilateral cooperation in G20 should be based on inclusion, flexibility and diversity. TNS
New model for toll collection soon: Gadkari
New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that the government would soon introduce a system that would link vehicle's number plate with automatic number plate reader cameras, which would deduct toll from the linked bank account of vehicle owner.
