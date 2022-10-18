Centre suspends IAS officer accused of rape

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

The Central government on Monday suspended senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain, accused of raping a woman in Port Blair.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, said the decision to suspend the officer came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for strict action against Narain, who is posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

“The ministry received a report on Sunday from the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of the 21-year-old woman by Narain, when he was serving as the Chief Secretary of the archipelago and others,” the MHA said.

“As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Narain, an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre of the 1990 batch, Shah directed immediate strict action against the officer,” it added.