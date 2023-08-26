Centre tells media entities not to advertise betting

New Delhi: The I&B Ministry has warned all media entities, online advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms to immediately refrain from showing ads and promotional content on betting and gambling in any form. “Failure to adhere to this advisory may invite action,” it said. TNS
New Delhi: The Congress has slammed the act of a teacher in UP’s Muzaffarnagar asking students to hit a Muslim boy for not learning a math lesson. UP cops have taken cognisance of the video capturing the teacher’s communal remarks and said the state education body would act against the teacher. TNS
New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said while the judiciary and the executive were in an overdrive to deliver, the performance of the legislature was “dismal”. “As Rajya Sabha Chairman, I don’t see debate, dialogue, discussion. I see disruption, disturbance,” he said.
