Centre to focus on strengthening women SHGs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

The Centre has intensified efforts for inclusion of left-out poor rural women across 34 states and union territories (UTs) into women self-help groups (SHGs) under its flagship Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

PM Narendra Modi has envisioned to empower women. The SHGs help train women in leadership roles, as breadwinners and entrepreneurs, and participation in decision making. This, in effect, holds the promise to boost the economy, especially with contribution from rural areas.

The Union Rural Development Ministry recently mounted a 15-day country-wide campaign to expedite the inclusion of left-out women in the scheme. Women from each village will conduct a mobilisation event where each member will bring a friend, who is a non-SHG member with them.