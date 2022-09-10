Centre to focus on strengthening women SHGs

New Delhi, September 9
The Centre has intensified efforts for inclusion of left-out poor rural women across 34 states and union territories (UTs) into women self-help groups (SHGs) under its flagship Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).
PM Narendra Modi has envisioned to empower women. The SHGs help train women in leadership roles, as breadwinners and entrepreneurs, and participation in decision making. This, in effect, holds the promise to boost the economy, especially with contribution from rural areas.
The Union Rural Development Ministry recently mounted a 15-day country-wide campaign to expedite the inclusion of left-out women in the scheme. Women from each village will conduct a mobilisation event where each member will bring a friend, who is a non-SHG member with them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...