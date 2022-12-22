Centre to provide cervical cancer vaccine tor girls between 9 and 14 years through schools

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 22

The Centre on Thursday said cervical cancer vaccines for girls between 9 and 14 years will be provided primarily through schools and asked states and UTs to start collating data on the number of girls enrolled in classes 5 to 10 in each district and create awareness on prevention and the importance of HPV vaccine.

For registration, recording and reporting of vaccination numbers, the U-WIN App would be used, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry said a joint letter by Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States highlighted that cervical cancer was the second most common cancer, contributing to the largest proportion of global cervical cancer burden. “Cervical cancer is a preventable and curable disease, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively. Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus. Prevention through vaccination is one of the pillars of the Global Strategy adopted by WHO for the elimination of cervical cancer,” it said.

Globally, cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer in women.

The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended introduction of HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14year-old adolescent girls followed by routine introduction at 9 years.

For that, states/UTs have been asked to issue necessary directions to make the campaign a successful, including organising HPV vaccination centres in schools and generating awareness among parents through special Parents-Teachers’ Meeting (PTAs).

“The vaccination would be provided primarily through schools. In order to reach those girls who are unable to attend school on the campaign day, the vaccination would be provided at a health facility while for out-of-school girls the campaign would be conducted through Community Outreach and Mobile teams,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Centre also asked the States and UTs to create hand washing facilities with the provision of soap, and train teachers to impart hygiene education to students in schools across the country.

States/UTs have been asked to fast track the provision of stand-alone piped water supply solutions and simple, sustainable solar solutions, according to the Education Ministry.

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Report 2021-22 suggested gaps in toilets and hand washing facilities. The Centre has asked states that all these gaps need to be filled by following the saturation approach and asked States to fast-track related projects in view of the importance of safe water for the overall health and well-being of children, it added.

The advisory mentioned that flexibility has been given to the State/UTs to provide stand-alone piped water supply solutions instead of waiting for the completion of the village water supply infrastructure for the Schools and simple sustainable solar solutions may also be provided.

The Centre asked States to fast-track these projects in view of the importance of safe water for the overall health and well-being of our children.

Any requirement of funds for repair or construction of toilets, hand washing facilities or drinking water may be met from funds being released under 15th Finance commission, State Finance Commission, MGNREGS, District Mineral funds and any other sources, following the extant guidelines of these schemes/sources.