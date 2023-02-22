Centre to sell additional 20L tonne wheat in open market to cut prices

New Delhi, February 21

The Centre on Tuesday announced sale of an additional 20 lakh tonne wheat in the open market to further bring down the retail prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) and asked flour millers to cut rates with softening in wholesale price of grain.

On January 25, the Centre had announced sale of 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock to check rise in prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta).

According to an official statement, the government has decided that the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will offload an additional quantity of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS). The stocks will be sold through e-auction to flour mills/private traders/bulk buyers/manufactures of wheat products.

The proposal to sell stocks in the open market was taken by a group of ministers, sources said.

“So far, 50 lakh tonnes (30+20 lakh tonnes) of wheat have been decided to be offloaded under the OMSS. The reduction in reserve price along with additional offloading of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat will collectively help in reducing market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers,” the statement said.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra held a video conference meeting with the FCI and the representatives of flour millers/associations/ federations/atta/suji product manufacturers to review the lifting of stocks in the second round of e-auction held recently.

Flour millers were advised to bring down the prices of atta and other products in line with the reduction in market prices of wheat, the statement said.

After announcement of the OMSS policy, the Food Ministry said prices of wheat and atta have come down but still inflation figure for January 2023 was at three months high of 6.52 per cent.

As per the government data, the average prices of wheat across major cities stood at Rs 33.15 per kg on Monday, while the average prices of atta (wheat flour) stood at Rs 37.63 per kg.

Last month, the government announced plans to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its buffer stock under the OMSS.

Meanwhile, the Union Government on Tuesday claimed that paddy procurement for the 2022-23 kharif marketing season was progressing smoothly with the purchase of over 702 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy. Over 96 lakh farmers have already benefitted from the ongoing procurement operations with an MSP outflow of Rs 1, 45, 845 crore with the transfer of payment directly into farmers’ accounts. —TNS/PTI

Sale of 30L tonne was announced in Jan