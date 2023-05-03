 Centre to set up panel to explore administrative steps to address concerns of same-sex couples : The Tribune India

‘Whole social fabric will break apart if things are thrust upon the society by the court,’ argues senior counsel Rakesh Dwivedi

Satya Prakash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary would be set up to explore administrative steps to addressing “genuine humane concerns” of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.

On the 7th day of the hearing on petitions seeking legal recognition for same sex marriage, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the Government was positive about the suggestion for exploring administrative steps in this regard.

This will need coordination between more than one ministries and the petitioners can give their suggestions as to what administrative steps can be taken in this regard, Mehta told the Bench which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice SR Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha.

Earlier, the Bench had asked the Centre if social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage. It observed that the Centre’s acceptance of the right to cohabitation of same sex partners as a fundamental right cast a “corresponding duty” on it to recognise its social consequences.

The Centre, however, urged the top court to dismiss the petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage, saying the right to choose a partner did not necessarily imply the right to marry such person over and above the procedure established by law.

In his written submissions, Mehta said there cannot be a presumption that the State is obliged to recognise all human relationships, rather the presumption has to be that State has no business to recognise any personal relationships, unless it has a legitimate state interest in regulating the same.

On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Government, senior counsel Rakesh Dwivedi cautioned the Bench against rushing into granting legal sanction to same-sex marriages and urged it to let Parliament, which has the “pulse of the people in hand”, decide the next step.

He said the case needed social accommodation and only Parliament was in the position to decide as to how and when to take the next step.

“Whole social fabric will break apart if things are thrust upon the society by the court …we have to take things slowly in this area and not with speed,” Dwivedi said.

Noting that the society’s preparedness to accept the change was important, he said the Bench should have allowed states to be formally made parties to these proceedings as ‘marriage’ fell in the Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

If there was a fundamental right to marriage and fundamental right to recognition of such marriages and could this be made permissible by resorting to amending various laws … only the Legislature can do, said Dwivedi who would resume his arguments on May 9.

As the Bench asked how the dignity of heterosexual couples will be affected if same-sex marriage was granted legal recognition, Dwivedi said, “Because the husband and wife relationship has been a meaningful relationship since antiquity.”

Attorney-General R Venkataramani asserted that the court cannot fundamentally alter the basic text of the Special Marriage Act (SMA) and hence the question of reading down the statute to include same-sex marriage does not arise.

“The Special Marriage Act is a law in relation to conventional institution of marriage of heterosexual relations only,” the AG said, adding a hidden provision cannot be retrieved if it never existed.

Referring to the Vishakha judgement on sexual harassment of women at workplace, Venkataramani said the course adopted in that verdict cannot be replicated here both for doctrinal and practical reasons. “There is no vacuum that can be attributed to the SMA to be filled with judge-made law,” he submitted.

 

#Supreme Court

