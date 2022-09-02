 Centre’s efforts directed at ‘reset’ of Opposition governments instead of reset of economy: Congress : The Tribune India

Centre’s efforts directed at ‘reset’ of Opposition governments instead of reset of economy: Congress

Says India has seen a growth of only 3 per cent in the last three years

Centre’s efforts directed at ‘reset’ of Opposition governments instead of reset of economy: Congress

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

The Congress on Friday alleged that India’s growth story is being pushed back due to the Centre’s “inept” handling of the economy and said its efforts are only directed towards “reset” of governments led by Opposition parties instead of chalking out a roadmap for the “reset of the economy”.

The Opposition party also asked whether the government will now go back on its promises of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and making the country a USD 5 trillion economy.

“It is evident now that the BJP government due to its inept handling of the economy, no focus, and cluelessness, is pushing the Indian growth story back,” Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said at a press conference.

Citing the GDP growth numbers, he said India has seen a growth of only 3 per cent in the last three years and accused the government of “destroying” the Indian economy.

“These are highly worrying numbers, with prospects not looking very bright due to inaction by the Modi government. Even SBI had a downward growth forecast for FY23 from 7.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent,” he said, noting that other global banks and rating agencies have followed the same trend.

“When does the government now expect India to become a USD 5 Trillion economy? Does it intend to go back on its promise like doubling farmers’ income by 2022, pucca houses to all eligible urban households by the year 2022?” he asked.

His remarks came after official data released on Wednesday showed that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 13.5 per cent year-on-year compared to a 20.1 per cent expansion a year back and 4.09 per cent growth in the previous three months to March.

Noting that the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the GDP numbers for Q1 FY 2022-23 this week, Vallabh said while the headline management machinery of the government may push specific data points, the truth lies “once we dig deeper”.

“A true understanding of our economic position can only be made once we compare it to pre-Covid levels,” he said.

The RBI, in its monetary policy meeting earlier this month, had projected the Indian economy to grow at 16 per cent in Q1 2022-23, but the estimates put the growth at 13.5 per cent, Vallabh said.

Industries such as mining and quarrying have contracted by 14 per cent as compared to Q1 2019-20 whereas manufacturing, a heavy employment generator, has grown at a snail’s pace of 7 per cent in three years, he said.

“The Indian economy needs a reset as soon as possible due to changing global dynamics and India’s sluggish growth, but the finance minister didn’t blink an eye on these worrying data points.

“The government’s efforts are only directed towards the reset of Opposition governments instead of chalking out a roadmap for the reset of the economy,” Vallabh said.

The Congress has repeatedly accused the BJP of working to topple governments led by Opposition parties in various states, a charge denied by the saffron party.

Vallabh said one does not need to listen to ‘Mann ki Baat’ to know what the state of the Indian economy is, as the Indian rupee has fallen to Rs 79.70 against a US dollar and the unemployment rate in August 2022, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, risen to 8.28 per cent—the highest in the past year.

He said retail inflation continues to be above the RBI’s tolerance band of 6 per cent, sitting at 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

“What is the reason for the leisurely approach by the Modi government as far as the economy is concerned? Cluelessness or doesn’t fit in their priority?

“What concrete measures is the government undertaking to generate employment opportunities for our youth when the urban unemployment rate rises to 9.6 per cent,” Vallabh asked the Union finance minister.

When does the government now expect India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, he asked.

“Does it intend to go back on its promise like doubling farmers’ income by 2022, pucca houses to all eligible urban households by the year 2022,” Vallabh asked.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

2
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

3
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

4
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after match with India concludes, see heartfelt video

7
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

8
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

9
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

10
Nation

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...

Punjab govt being run from Delhi, alleges Congress as letter of appointments ‘signed’ by Arvind Kejriwal surfaces

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

AAP Punjab calls the letter fake


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels 2 flights

Scrap dealer 'shot dead' in Gurugram over business rivalry

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

Nihang found murdered, 2 booked

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest