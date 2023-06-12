Centre's ordinance warning sign for other states: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 11

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance on the control of services in the Capital, saying Delhi was the first to be “attacked” and similar ordinances would be brought for other states as well.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s “Maha Rally” at Ramlila Maidan, where the party was born 12 years ago, Kejriwal, said he had to return to the same venue after 12 years to “save the Constitution and remove the dictator”.

Have 100 Sisodias, Jains The arrest of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain is aimed at stopping the work being done in Delhi. But we have 100 Sisodias and 100 Jains. They will continue the good work. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Is entire AAP corrupt? Kejriwal has insulted Delhi people with his low-standard speech at the rally. He asserted there were hundreds of Sisodias and Jains in his party. Did he mean to say the entire AAP is corrupt? —Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP Chief

“The Centre’s ordinance is a warning sign for the states ruled by Opposition parties. The space for democracy has shrunk. The country had already turned into a dictatorship,” said Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener.

“I have heard the Centre is planning to bring a similar ordinance for the rest of the country as well. The ordinance, like the one for Delhi, is like a declaration of dictatorship. It will be brought in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh,” said Kejriwal.

The Centre had, on May 19, promulgated an ordinance to create a “controlling authority” for the transfer and posting of Group A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has called a “deception” to the Supreme Court verdict on the control of services.

Kejriwal threw an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modiji has been in power as Gujarat’s CM and then as PM for a total of 21 years. Kejriwal has been in power for eight years. Who has done more work for the people? Despite having complete power, he has not done the kind of work I have done in the face of so many hurdles,” he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, said: “If Modi wins in 2024, he will put a full stop to the electoral process in the country. He will act like Russian President Vladimir Putin.” He added Modi would be called “Narendra Putin” as he won’t let elections happen after 2024.

In his address, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the Modi government was not a double-engine government, but a double-barrel government, with one barrel being the ED and the other CBI.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused Kejriwal of trying to cover up his government’s corruption with the rally at Ramlila Maidan. At a press conference, Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri said the Aam Aadmi Party had transformed into a “Khaas Aadmi Party”.

