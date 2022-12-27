Centre’s stand sought on domestic violence plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought Centre’s stand on a 70-year-old’s plea against the law on domestic violence. She said despite being “subjected” to violence, a court had refused to pass an order. PTI
Video row: BSF jawan posted in Guj beaten to death
New Delhi: A BSF jawan posted in Gujarat was beaten to death in Nadiad after he objected to an obscene video of his daughter circulated online, sources said. A case has been registered under the IPC. TNS
No records of 3 wars with NAI: D-G Sinha
New Delhi: While there are 151 ministries and departments in the Government of India, the National Archives of India (NAI) has got records of only 64 agencies, including 36 ministries. NAI Director-General Chandan Sinha said at an event that according to the Public Records Act, 1993, Central ministries and departments were supposed to transfer records that were more than 25 years old to the NAI, unless something pertained to classified information.
T’gana MLA poaching case shifted to CBI
New Delhi: In a setback to Telangana CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, the state HC on Monday transferred to the CBI the case involving alleged poaching of BRS MLAs by the BJP. TNS
5 elephants to guard tigers in MP reserve
Seoni: Five elephants have been brought to the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh from Karnataka for the protection of tigers, an official said on Monday. The jumbos are given the task of patrolling the forest areas to guard the tigers. PTI
Must assess threats correctly: Army Chief
New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday highlighted the importance of correctly assessing threats and articulating vital strategic guidelines at a seminar. TNS
