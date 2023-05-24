Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 23

The Centre has issued a notification amending the export policy related to domestically manufactured cough syrups saying export consignments would henceforth be cleared only if certified for quality by accredited government labs.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce said, “Cough syrups will be permitted for exports subject to export sample being tested and production of certificate of analysis being given by any of the following labs: Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata; Central Drug Testing Lab, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad; Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh and Guwahati; or any state drug testing labs accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.” The amendment, effective from June 1, follows three medical product alerts involving Indian cough syrups. The first alert was issued by the WHO in October 2022 after 70 Gambian children died allegedly after consuming cough syrups manufactured by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma. India had denied the allegations even as operations shut at the said unit.

In December 2022, nearly 18 Uzbek child deaths were allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups made by Noida-based Marion Biotech, which too was shut.

On April 25 this year, the WHO again issued a global medical product alert in respect of an allegedly contaminated cough syrup manufactured by Punjab-based QP PharmaChem and marketed by Haryana-based Trillium Pharmaceuticals.

Director General Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi today said more drugs could be brought under the ambit of the new amendment should the Ministry of Health issue a related advice.

As of now, the Health Ministry, as proposed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has advised the DGFT to make export conditions for Indian cough syrups more stringent.

