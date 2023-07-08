 Challenge to Scindia’s RS election: SC dismisses plea against Madhya Pradesh HC order on framing of issues : The Tribune India

  • Challenge to Scindia’s RS election: SC dismisses plea against Madhya Pradesh HC order on framing of issues

Congress leader Govind Singh challenged Scindia’s election to the Upper House in 2020

File photo of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

The Supreme Court has dismissed a  Congress leader’s petition challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order framing issues on a petition challenging the election of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh three years ago.

A Bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader Govind Singh, who has challenged Scindia’s election to the Upper House in 2020.

Singh has challenged the Scindia’s election as a BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh in the biennial election for the Rajya Sabha held on June 19, 2020, on the ground that the BJP leader did not disclose particulars or information regarding registration of an FIR against him and others at Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal in the nomination papers filed by him.

On behalf of Singh, senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhary submitted that under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, candidates must disclose all particulars as required in the nomination form along with the affidavit.

Chaudhary alleged that Scindia suppressed facts by not disclosing the FIR which amounted to fraud and corrupt practices under the Representation of People Act and accordingly his election be declared null and void.

Despite various other issues suggested by the petitioner, the high court only framed a preliminary issue in the election petition, i.e., if mere registration of an FIR constituted a “pendency of criminal case” liable to be disclosed in the nomination papers of a prospective candidate under the Act.

However, the top court dismissed Singh’s appeal against the March 17 order of the high court.

Scindia had contended before the HC that there was no criminal case pending against him and mere registration of FIR at Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal for offences punishable under Sections 465, 468, 469, 471, 472, 474 and 120-B of IPC at the time of submission of nomination paper and affidavit did not come within the purview of a pending criminal case.

