Challenge to Sedition Law: Supreme Court to decide whether to refer it to 7-judge Bench

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to examine if the petitions challenging the validity of sedition law under Section 124A of the IPC needed to be referred to a seven-judge Bench as a five-judge Bench had upheld its constitutionality in 1962.

A three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asked the petitioners and the Centre to file their written submissions on the question of reference and posted it for further hearing on May 10.

A five-judge Constitution Bench had in Kedar Nath Singh versus State Of Bihar (1962) had upheld the validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

Describing the Kedar Nath Singh verdict on sedition law as "well-balanced", Attorney General KK Venugopal said, "It does not call for a reconsideration. The court needs to put in place certain guidelines... what's permissible and what's impermissible."

Referring to the arrest of BJP MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband in Maharashtra for allegedly reciting Hanuman Chalisa, he said the sedition law must remain on the statute book, but the court can lay down guidelines to prevent its misuse, in addition to what's there in the Kedar Nath Singh verdict.

Venugopal said, "My stand will be different from that of Central Government as a notice was issued to me in my capacity as the Attorney General."

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said it didn't require a reference to a larger Bench.

"The Kedar Nath Singh judgment upholding sedition was passed in the AK Gopalan era, he says, adding that after the RC Cooper judgment there has been a sea change in the jurisprudence regarding the inter-relationship between Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution," Sibal submitted.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment, saying the Centre's draft affidavit in response to petitions challenging the sedition law has been prepared but it needs to be approved by competent authority before it's filed.

"Notice was issued nine months back, yet no reply was filed. The validity of sedition is a legal issue, it does not require a counter-affidavit," the CJI told Mehta.

In July last year, the CJI had asked the Attorney General to clarify if this law was still needed after 75 years of independence. The sedition law was used by the British against Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and was now being misused with no accountability from government, he had noted. "The government has repealed a number of laws...I don't know why aren't you looking into it," the CJI had asked.

Section 124A says a person commits the crime of sedition, if he/she brings or attempts to bring in hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the government established by law in India. It can be by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise. It prescribes the maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The law on sedition was not there in the original IPC, which came into force in 1862. It was added to the Code in 1870 and its ambit was expanded in 1898 with a view to crush the freedom movement.

The Supreme Court had in 1962 upheld the validity of section 124-A of IPC in Kedar Nath Singh versus State of Bihar by reading down the provision.