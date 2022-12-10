Chance to rebrand states, UTs: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a video meeting of the Governors and Chief Ministers of states and Lt Governors of UTs to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 presidency.

The Prime Minister said that India’s G20 presidency belonged to the entire nation and was a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths. He emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states and UTs in the organisation of various G20 events.

He pointed out that the G20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of India, a PMO statement said.

Commenting on the visitor influx to India and international media focus on various events, the PM underlined the importance of states and UTs in utilising the opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations. He reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.

The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and a presentation was made by India’s G20 Sherpa.

