Chancellor Scholz to visit India on Feb 25

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a state visit to India on February 25 and 26 accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday. Scholz will arrive here on February 25 and will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26. TNS

CBI summons Sisodia on Feb 26

New Delhi: The CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on February 26. He will be questioned in connection with now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi, which the CBI is investigating. Sisodia was summoned on February 19, but he had sought more time citing the Delhi Budget. TNS

India-Uzbek military drill starts in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The fourth edition of joint military exercise “Dustlik” between the Indian and Uzbekistan armies commenced at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, on Monday. The first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019. The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from an infantry battalion from the Garhwal Rifles regiment. TNS

Subrahmanyam is NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog. He replaces Parameswaran Iyer, who has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a tenure of three years. In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited for a period of five years. PTI

Gadkari lays stone of ‘Divyang Park’

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the stone of world’s largest park for the ‘divyang’ in Nagpur. Spread across 90,000 sq ft area, it will have a touch and smell garden, hydrotherapy unit and a room for the mentally challenged. TNS

Bell in Gen Rawat’s honour in Nepal

New Delhi: A bell has been placed in honour of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, at the Shree Muktinath temple in Nepal. The bell, named “Bipin Bell”, was installed as a tribute to late General Rawat who had expressed his keen interest in visiting the temple many times. TNS

Only BJP has mass following: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda has asked party cadres in Karnataka to take the message of “all-round development” to the people in the poll-bound state. “The BJP is the only party which has mass following,” he said.