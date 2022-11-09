Justice DY Chandrachud to take charge as 50th CJI today

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

Senior-most Supreme Court judge and CJI-designate Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud is all set to become the 50th head of the Indian judiciary on Wednesday when President Draupadi Murmu would administer the oath of office to him at Rashtrapati Bhawan here. His illustrious father YV Chandrachud was the longest-serving CJI and remained at the helm from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

