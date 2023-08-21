Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases images of Lunar far side area captured by Lander camera

Bengaluru, August 21
The ISRO on Monday released images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
The camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.
According to the space agency, to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, several advanced technologies are present in the Lander such as LHDAC.
Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
The ISRO said on Sunday that the Lander Module with rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the moon around 6.04pm on August 23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected
Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders
10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Centre okays release of Rs 200 cr for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
MHA says the Centre providing necessary logistics and financ...
Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far
20,000 acres in 19 villages have been badly affected
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'
The bank had earlier blocked the property of the BJP MP to r...