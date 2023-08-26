Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point to unravel lunar secrets

ANI

New Delhi, August 26

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point, the touchdown site of lander Vikram, on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🔍What's new here?



Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, ISRO said, “Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole!”

Photo courtesy: ISRO/X

This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point. He also said August 23, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission became successful, will be now known as National Space Day.

India entered record books as the first country to successfully place a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening.

