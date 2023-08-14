 Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft undergoes another manoeuvre, comes even closer to Moon’s surface : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft undergoes another manoeuvre, comes even closer to Moon’s surface

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft undergoes another manoeuvre, comes even closer to Moon’s surface

Spacecraft has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km, next operation planned for August 16

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft undergoes another manoeuvre, comes even closer to Moon’s surface

An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' during its orbit reduction manoeuvre. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, August 14

India’s ambitious third Moon mission’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on Monday underwent another maneouvre, bringing it even closer to the Lunar surface, ISRO said.

The national space agency headquartered here said the spacecraft has now achieved a “near-circular orbit” around the moon.

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6 and 9.

“Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise manoeuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km,” ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is planned for August 16, around 8.30 am, it said.

As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

According to ISRO sources, one more manoeuvre will be performed on the spacecraft on August 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, the lander is expected to undergo a “deboost” (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

Last week, ISRO Chairman S Somnath had said the most critical part of the landing is the process of bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and that the ability to transfer the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction is the “trick we have to play” here.

He said, “The velocity at the starting of the landing process is almost 1.68 km per second, but this speed is horizontal to the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan 3 here is tilted almost 90 degrees, it has to become vertical. So this whole process of turning from horizontal to vertical is a very interesting calculation mathematically. We have done a lot of simulations. It is here where we had the problem last time (Chandrayaan 2).”

Further, it has to be ensured that fuel consumption is less, the distance calculation is correct, and all the algorithms are working properly.

“Extensive simulations have gone, guidance design have been changed, and a lot of algorithms have been put in place to make sure that in all these phases required dispersions are handled....to attempt to make a proper landing,” he said.

Over five moves in the three weeks since the July 14 launch, ISRO had lifted the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.

Then, on August 1 in a key manoeuvre—a slingshot move—the spacecraft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth’s orbit. Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

It comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover that will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the Moon’s surface during the course of its mobility.

The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors