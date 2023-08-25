Chandrayaan-3 success: PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on August 26

Bengaluru, August 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Saturday morning to congratulate the team ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.
He is slated to spend an hour at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and greet scientists of the national space agency headquartered here.
On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.
He had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touchdown of Chandrayaan-2 mission’s ‘Vikram’ lander.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam
Victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to g...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs
Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...
AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying ...
Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on
All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and ro...
Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses
To also increase the amount of savings international student...