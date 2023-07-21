Chandrayaan-3’s orbit raised 4th time successfully

Bengaluru: ISRO scientists on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from here. The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency said here. PTI
National Testing Agency declares CUET-PG results
New Delhi: The results of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes in 197 universities were announced on Thursday by National Testing Agency. The results have been shared with institutes where the candidates have applied.
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster