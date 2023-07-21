Chandrayaan-3’s orbit raised 4th time successfully

Tribune News Service

Bengaluru: ISRO scientists on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from here. The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency said here. PTI

National Testing Agency declares CUET-PG results

New Delhi: The results of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes in 197 universities were announced on Thursday by National Testing Agency. The results have been shared with institutes where the candidates have applied.

