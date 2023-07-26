Chandrayaan's fifth manoeuvre over

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully completed the fifth and final orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 1,27,609 km x 236 km. “The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations,” ISRO said after the successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.

