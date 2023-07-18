Chandrayaan's second orbit-raising successful

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. TNS
Sensex, Nifty scale new lifetime highs
Mumbai: Sensex on Monday surged 529 points to close at a record high of 66,590 while Nifty scaled a new peak of 19,711.
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers