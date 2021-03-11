Change Muslim names of 40 villages that symbolise slavery: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, April 23
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who is leading his party’s “bulldozer” campaign against encroachment by “Rohingyas and Bangladeshis”, on Saturday announced his plan for changing Muslim names of 40 villages in the national Capital.
At a press conference here, he said the party would send a proposal to the Kejriwal government demanding that the names of 40 villages be changed as these symbolised a period of slavery.
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a rally in Kolhapur said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had failed to protect Delhi, the country’s Capital, from communal riots. “The State of Delhi is controlled by (CM) Arvind Kejriwal, but its police comes under the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, who failed to protect the city from communal riots,” he observed. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered