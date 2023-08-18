Changing weather patterns, unscientific construction behind increasing landslides: NMDA lays groundwork for mitigation policy

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 18

In the backdropof changing weather patterns due to anthropological activities and unplanned and unscientific construction leading to an increasing number of landslides, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has laid the groundwork for formulating a National Landslide Risk Management Strategy and put forth a slew of recommendations for stakeholders.

During July-August, hilly regions in the country, particularly Himachal Pradesh, have been hard hit by torrential rains, which have resulted in heavy landslides leading to loss of lives and destruction of property and infrastructure.

Disasters caused by landslides and flash floods are not new, but such incidents are on the increase. Himachal Pradesh has already witnessed 113 landslides in the past 55 days according to official data, compared to just 16 landslides reported in 2020.

“The Himalayas are basically young mountains that are still evolving and fragile with a sensitive eco-system and largely sedimentary deposits instead of being hard rock,” Naresh Kumar, a former Director of the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment said. “Increasing extreme weather events due to global warming, heavy deforestation and unprotected construction are among factors leading to increased stress on hill slopes and are responsible for the increasing number of landslides in the hills,” he said.

According to experts, during heavy rain, water percolates into the soil, adding to its mass, affecting its stability and acting as a lubricant for the movement of lose or unstable soil. This is more so when, during construction, the hill sides are cut at steep angles without ensuring adequate protective measures for slope stability. Such measures, experts said, add to the costs. Soil getting prone to erosion due to loss of green cover is also an added factor.

India is vulnerable to different types of landslides. According to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), about 0.42 million square kilometers, covering nearly 12.6% of land area of our country covering 22 states and two union territories, is prone to landslide hazards. This includes the mountainous region of the north-western Himalayas, the sub-Himalayan terrain of the north-east and the Western and Eastern Ghats.

In Himachal alone, there are 17,120 landslide-prone sites, out of which 675 are in the vicinity of major inhabitations and critical infrastructure. Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti and Una regions top the list of landslide prone areas.

A recent study carried out by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has pointed out that rock-ice avalanche induced flash floods is a beginning of a new normal in the Indian Himalayan Region. The GSI too has been undertaking regular surveys of landslide prone areas and landslide hit sites. It carried out 848 studies covering several states in 2020-21 and 156 in 2021-22 to assess the reasons for the landslides and suggest remedial measures.

Earlier, a report on ‘National Landslide Risk Management Strategy’ by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had pointed out poor planning in hill states, population pressure and lack of enforcement of norms in the hill states. Shimla, which is now witnessing serious natural disasters, has also been mentioned in the report.

While red-flagging some critical shortcomings in the existing approach to construction and developmental activities in the hill states, the report had put forth several recommendations for the nodal agencies, ministries, states government and other stakeholders to avert or reduce the impact of future landslide calamities.

This included identifying existing gaps and developing strategies and mitigation procedures in the development of landslide monitoring and early warning systems, awareness programmes at all societal levels, capacity building and training of stakeholders, preparation of mountain zone regulations and policies and creation of a special purpose vehicle for landslide management.