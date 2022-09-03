Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

Chaos reigned at IGI Airport’s Terminal-3 on Friday after the Lufthansa airline cancelled two of its flights due to a pilots’ strike, stranding hundreds of passengers.

More than 150 relatives of the stranded travellers gathered outside the airport and threatened to launch a violent protest. “Flights to Munich and Frankfurt which were to carry 400 passengers were cancelled without intimation,” Tanu Sharma, DCP, IGI Airport, said.