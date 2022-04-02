Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday unveiled a new competency-based medical education for undergraduate course curriculum to be applicable to the current batch of MBBS students for 2021-2022 admitted to colleges in February and March 2022.

Highlights of the course are replacement of Hippocratic Oath with Maharishi Charak Shapath, introduction of yoga and preferable celebration of the International Yoga Day by all MBBS batches across all colleges and inclusion of family adoption programme wherein MBBS students will adopt a village as part of community medicine course.

“Modified Maharishi Charak Shapath is recommended when a candidate is introduced to medical education,” the NMC circular issued by Aruna Vanikar, President, NMC Undergraduate Board, said just three days after the Health Ministry informed Parliament that the NMC had not conveyed any proposal to replace the Hippocratic Oath.

The NMC circular, however, formalises the replacement of the Hippocratic Oath to which MBBS entrants pledge. Charak Shapath is attributed to Charaka, the principal force behind Ayurveda.

The new curriculum recommends a family adoption programme to begin from the first professional year and remain throughout. It will include villages not covered under primary health centres adopted by medical colleges. It proposes yoga training initiation during the foundation course.