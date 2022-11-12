Charges filed against 3 LTTE supporters

New Delhi: The NIA on Friday said it had filed a chargesheet against three supporters of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) who were planning terrorist acts to revive the proscribed group in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, the NIA said the chargesheet was filed against Naveen, alias Chakaravarthy M, Sanjay Prakash J and A Kabilar, alias Kabilan.
