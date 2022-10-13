Charges framed against wrestler Sushil Kumar

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

A Delhi court on Wednesday framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges against Kumar and other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhad and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute. Dhankhad later succumbed to his injuries. Kumar was arrested a few days later on May 23 and has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

The court said the facts clearly reflected that all accused persons had conspired to cause abduction and assaulted the victims resulting in the death of Sagar Dhankhad.