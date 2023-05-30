Chargesheet against two for Naxal attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

The NIA today said it had filed a supplementary chargesheet against two accused in a case related to a Naxal attack on former MLA Gurcharan Nayak in which two police personnel were killed in Jharkhand in January 2022.

In the second chargesheet in the case filed in a special court in Ranchi on Saturday, the NIA has named two armed cadres of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) — 25-year-old Tivari Bankira, alias Shaka, and 20-year-old Sadan Korah, alias Sajan. The agency said the duo, hailing from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, had been charged under various Sections of the Indian Panel Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While Korah has been in custody since February 13, 2022, Bankira was arrested on November 30, the agency said.