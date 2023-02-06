Chargesheet filed against Andaman ex-Chief Secretary in gang-rape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Police has filed a chargesheet against former UT Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain and two others in connection with a gang-rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman, the police said on Sunday.

The chargesheet against Narain, businessman Sandeep Singh, alias Rinku, and suspended labour commissioner RL Rishi is based on the statements of nearly 90 witnesses, forensic science reports and electronic evidence.

Police officials said the accused had been charged under various Sections of the IPC dealing with rape, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, defamation and disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences.