Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 15

The Delhi Police today recommended dropping of POCSO charges against BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers in a 1500-page chargesheet.

The government had assured the agitating wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and fellow Olympian Vinesh Phogat, that the chargesheet would be filed by June 15, following which they had suspended their stir. The wrestlers were demanding Brij Bhushan’s arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including the minor. The accused has denied all charges.

Runs into 1,500 pages Chargesheet carries statements of all six female wrestlers with supporting evidence

Evidence in the form of call details record from last year, photos and videos

Supplementary chargesheet to be filed once more witnesses and evidence surface Court to take a call The court may take a call on whether to accept the police's closure report or direct further investigation

The police recommended the cancellation of the complaint filed by the minor wrestler, citing “no corroborative evidence”. The police submitted a report based upon the statements of the complainant, who is the father of the minor, and the girl herself, a statement issued by Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said.

Knew this was coming After the POCSO complainant recorded a new statement, we knew that the chargesheet would be diluted. —A wrestler

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act entails a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on what section the crime falls in. However, the court may take a call on whether to accept the police’s closure report or direct further investigation.

Sources close to the wrestlers said they were disappointed by the “weak” chargesheet. “The day we got to know that the POCSO complainant had recorded a new statement, we had an inkling that the chargesheet would be diluted,” said a wrestler, adding that “now we will have to take a call on how to prolong this fight”.

The charges against Brij Bhushan are related to seeking sexual favour, sexually suggestive conduct, explicit actions like touching. Vinod Tomar, a suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, has been additionally charged for abetting the said offence and intimidation.

The chargesheet against WFI chief was filed under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outraging her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said outside the court.

The chargesheet against Tomar has been filed for the offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The wrestlers are scheduled to meet farm leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait during the Bhartiya Kisan Union’s three-day meet in Haridwar that will begin tomorrow.

However, a final call is expected on June 18 when they will meet farm union representatives and khap leaders. “The venue for the June 18 meet could either be Sonepat or Delhi where the wrestlers will leave the final decision on khap and farm leaders,” a source in the know of the development said.

