Chargesheet in WB explosives seizure case filed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against five persons in a case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electronic detonators and explosives in June 2022 in West Bengal.

The charges against one of the accused, Manoj Kumar, who had committed suicide in November 2022, have been abated in the charge sheet.

A Special Task Force of West Bengal had initially registered a case on June 30, 2022, at the Mohammad Bazar police station after the interception of a car. “The team seized 81,000 electric detonators and arrested vehicle driver Ashish Keora,” an NIA official said.