Charred bodies of 4 family members found in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur; murder suspected

Jodhpur, July 19
The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their house in this district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.
Prima facie, it seems the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said.
"It appears to be a matter of revenge killing," he added.
Singh said a forensic team was collecting evidence at the suspected crime scene at Cherai village in the Osia area.
Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta and other officers were present at the spot.
