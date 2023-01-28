 Video: Chartered aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur : The Tribune India

Video: Chartered aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in Ucchain area of city

Video: Chartered aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A still from video.



Tribune Web Desk

Jaipur, January 28

An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

Further details are awaited, police said. 

with PTI details

#planecrash

