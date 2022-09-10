Chautala begins inviting leaders for Sept 25 rally

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, September 9

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president OP Chautala today began meeting Opposition leaders for inviting them to attend a ‘mega rally’ to be held in Fatehabad district on September 25 on the birth anniversary of late Chaudhary Devi Lal.

On this, JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi has asserted that since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began his drive for the unity of non-BJP forces, it has been gaining momentum day by day.

Chautala today met CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and NCP leader Sharad Pawar here. “I met Yechury ji and Pawar ji and invited them for the September 25 rally. I am confident both will attend the rally,” Chautala said, adding: “We are also considering inviting the Congress and, if required, will also invite their leaders.”

JD (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally, sources close to the INLD leader said.

They added that the invitation would also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.